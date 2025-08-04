Illinois Gov. Vows to Protect Texas Dems From Arrest

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has vowed to protect the cadre of Texas Democrats who fled to his state to prevent the Legislature from redrawing the Lone Star State's congressional map.

At least 57 Democrats have left Texas for Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts to thwart legislation in the Texas House on the redistricting that could net Republicans five more congressional seats in next year's midterms.

"They're here in Illinois. We're going to do everything we can to protect every single one of them and make sure that — 'cause we know they're doing the right thing, we know that they're following the law," Pritzker told reporters at a press conference Sunday.

By Sunday night, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, was calling for the Democrats to "be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately."

"It's Ken Paxton who doesn't follow the law. It's the leaders of Texas who are attempting not to follow the law," Pritzker added. "They're the ones that need to be held accountable."

On Monday afternoon, the Texas House overwhelmingly voted to track down and arrest the Democrats who fled. They reportedly will not face civil or criminal charges from the arrests. The warrants apply only within state lines, making them largely symbolic.

In a statement released Sunday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, also said the Democrats could be in violation of felony bribery charges if they receive funds "to evade the fines they will incur under House rules."

The lawmakers face a $500 fine for every day they're away from Austin during the session.

"I will use my full extradition authority to demand the return to Texas of any potential out-of-state felons," Abbott wrote.

Democrats left the state Sunday afternoon to deny the House a quorum — the number of people necessary for the chamber to advance legislation — and delay passage of the new congressional map.

The current congressional map, drawn by a Republican-dominated Legislature in 2021, has netted 25 GOP seats in the past two elections.

President Donald Trump has reportedly championed a move to redraw Texas' 38 districts to help protect the party's narrow House majority in next year's midterm elections.