IDF Spokesman to Newsmax: Refusing to Call Hamas 'Terrorists' Emboldens Them

When Western media outlets refuse to call Hamas terrorists "terrorists," they become emboldened, an IDF spokesman, Maj. Doron Spielman, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"The terrorists are laughing," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They're standing there in their tunnels in Gaza right now, underground, getting this message, looking at the hostages that they've taken, many of which they've raped and killed, that they're starving and they're laughing right in their face, saying, Look above ground, they're not even calling us terrorists."

Spielman questioned who else can be called a terrorist if a Hamas member can't, saying that, "what else can we think of is a terrorist except for a person that leaves, crosses a border into another country, rapes, massacres, kills … innocent people and takes them hostage."

"What the BBC is doing here is simply emboldening terrorists around the world to carry out similar acts, if they know that they'll be protected and they won't even be called a terrorist," Spielman said.

