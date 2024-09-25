Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Israel Shows Strength, Unlike US

Israel is "decisive and shows strength," unlike the Biden-Harris administration, said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

"Well, here's the great thing about Israel. They're decisive and they show strength. I wish we were more like that," McCormick said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report."

"One of the things I've criticized our administration for is they don't show either one of those traits. They're not decisive. They always look like they're trying to figure out if they're supporting Hezbollah or Israel, or if they're going to support the Palestinians.

"Nobody wants civilians to be harmed. But when you openly try to hedge your bets, nobody's going to respect you. And we haven't come strong and … a lot of this war is just weakness in our policies.

"Quite frankly, if you look at where these weapons are produced, they're all produced in Iran, especially the drones. We should be taking out the drone facilities. We should be absolutely going after Iran and crippling their economy because of what they've done in supporting our enemies."

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group have steadily escalated over the past 11 months. Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Hamas, another Iran-backed militant group. Israel has responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and the targeted killing of Hezbollah commanders while threatening a wider operation.

Nearly a year of fighting had already displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border before the recent escalation.

McCormick said Iran is the troublemaker in the region, the country that has destabilized the entire Middle East.

"If you think about it, without Iran, there is no Hezbollah, there is no Hamas, there is no Houthis, there are no enemies attacking our ships and planes, no people coming after Israel, really. They're the one troublemaker in that region that's destabilized the entire Middle East," McCormick said.

"And they need to be taken out one way or another. I'm not saying that we should do a specific thing, but there are a lot of things on the table that we're not doing because we are indecisive and weak right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com