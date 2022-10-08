Arizona AG Candidate Hamadeh to Newsmax: 'I'll Label Cartels as Terrorists'

Arizona Republican candidate for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh, told Newsmax Saturday that he will label drug cartels as "terrorists" if he becomes the next attorney general for the state.

"On Day 1, my opponent has said she wants to make fighting climate change a top priority and appointed climate change czar. On Day 1, I've said I'm going to work with the Legislature and label the drug cartels as terrorist organizations," Hamadeh said during "Saturday Report." "She wants to fight the weather; I want to fight criminals. And I think that's the big difference right now."

Hamadeh is facing off against Democrat Kris Mayes, who served on the Arizona Corporation Commission as a Republican from 2003 to 2011, according to Ballotpedia.

"As attorney general, I will appoint a climate director within the Environmental Enforcement section who will take the lead on fighting climate change, expand the number of lawyers in the Environmental Enforcement section and will certify any clean energy rules that the Arizona Corporation Commission passes, in the hope of establishing the requirement for our state's utilities of a 100% clean energy standard," Mayes told Ballotpedia in a candidate survey.

Hamadeh, a former military intelligence officer and former Maricopa County prosecutor, told Ballotpedia that his focus will be on crime.

"There's a war on our police waged by the radical left," he said in his survey. "Not only are they defunding the police in cities across the country, but more importantly, they're demoralizing our law enforcement officers.

"There's been a 27% increase in the homicide rate in Arizona; criminals no longer fear any repercussions for their crimes. As attorney general, I will restore law and order and restore morale with our law enforcement officers."

Hamadeh said Saturday that he has visited border regions like Yuma, and that it's a "travesty" to see the migrants walking across the border into the waiting hands of law enforcement.

"I was just down in Yuma looking at the border crisis. It is a travesty what's going on," he said. "Just the amount of illegal immigrants coming across, walking into the hands of law enforcement officers.

"That's such a distraction to the drug cartels' other operations, which is actually smuggling the drugs through other means, when they wear camouflage and are sneaking away in the desert, trying to evade law enforcement, bringing the fentanyl that's been plaguing our communities; so that's what's worrisome."

He said that there are also several other issues that the attorneys general of the states are battling now, pushing back on the policies of President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"This is where attorneys general are right now, on the front lines of so many of the battles," he said.

