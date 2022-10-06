Abe Hamadeh to Newsmax: AGs 'Leading the Charge' Against D.C. Overreach

State offices were brought to the forefront in the 2020 presidential election, making them more important than ever, leading President Donald Trump to endorse and stump for his candidates, Arizona GOP attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh told Newsmax.

"President Biden doesn't really know the law all that well," Hamadeh told Thursday's "National Report." "You know, we've seen this time and time again.

"This is exactly why state AGs are so much more powerful than ever before. We're leading the charge against Washington, D.C., right now at the state level, and that's why President Trump is going to come to the rally Sunday, because he recognizes, now more than ever, having good leaders of the statewide office is going to save our country."

Hamadeh has already worked against Democrats and their complicit friends in the media, having filed an ethics complain in Arizona because The Arizona Republic moderated a campaign debate between Hamadeh and Arizona Democrat attorney general nominee Kris Mayes without disclosing Mayes had worked for the newspaper in the past.

"We called for the Arizona Newspaper Association to have an investigation on ethic complaints because, right now the media is so dishonest in Arizona," Hamadeh said. "So we just want honesty and fairness to be covered on both sides."

Ultimately, the attorney general race is about Arizona and not Washington, though, and Hamadeh vows to work to keep the state from turning into California and another crime-infested Democrat-run area.

"Arizonans, they want to see an optimistic future, and we don't want to become California like San Francisco or Los Angeles with rolling energy blackouts, with homelessness on the streets, with the rising crime," Hamadeh said.

"We're ushering a new generation of political outsiders like myself, Kari Lake, and Blake Masters, so Arizona is going to be on the front page because of all the bold ideas that are going to come out of it.

"We're on the front lines here in Arizona dealing with the fentanyl crisis, the rise in homelessness, so Arizona's better days are coming ahead of us."

Trump's Save America rally in Arizona will take place Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET in Mesa, Arizona.

