AZ GOP AG Candidate to Newsmax: US Energy Policy 'Totally Dissipated' By Radical Left'

Abraham Hamadeh, a U.S. veteran and Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general, told Newsmax Saturday that the policies of former President Donald Trump dealing with foreign energy have been "dissipated by the radical left."

"Saudi Arabia is not very happy with (President) Joe Biden. And now when we desperately need more oil and some energy, the relationship is flawed," Hamadeh said during "Saturday Report." "This highlights the fact that Donald Trump's energy policies, which was America first and having American energy to meet our needs, has been totally dissipated by the radical left. And it's all part of their agenda to try to move into this Green New Deal, which is going to be an absolute failure."

Hamadeh said he is running to be Arizona's top law enforcement officer because he returned from a U.S. Army deployment to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to a country he did not recognize.

"What makes me stand out is that I'm not desperate to be a politician," he said, explaining why he jumped into the six-person GOP field in the race. "I'm desperately worried about our country."

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is stepping aside to run for the U.S. Senate, according to Ballotpedia.

Hamadeh and five other GOP candidates will be on the ballot for the state’s Aug. 2 primary, with the winner taking on lone Democratic candidate Kris Mayes and Libertarian Michael Kielsky in the November general election.

Hamadeh said he wants to fight for the residents of the state against the heavy-handed incursions of the federal government and big tech companies in the lives of the people.

"Right now, the federal government is overtaking every aspect of our lives," he said. "But you know, it's even gotten (to be) more than just the federal government. Now it's big tech, big business — and they can be as tyrannical as big government."

Representing a border state, Hamadeh said that border security will be a top priority once he is elected attorney general, and he plans to designate the drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"That's the No. 1 issue that not only Arizona faces, but the rest of the country, because Arizona just happens to be on the front line of so many of the battles that we have," he said. "The fact that we're a border state, but every single other state is also a border state. If you think about it, when you're having hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our border, and they're being shipped off to other states, they're not just staying in Arizona. What I intend to do when I take office this next year is I'm going to designate the cartels as terrorist organizations."

He said that would allow the state to increase criminal penalties for their activities and permit their assets to be seized.

