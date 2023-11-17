Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Need to Change Spending Trajectory

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Friday that she voted against the bipartisan continuing resolution because it once again extends government spending at 2022 levels that were inflated even more due to COVID-19 relief spending.

Hageman, 1 of 93 Republicans to vote against the stopgap funding bill, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that it's "time to get back to regular order" on Capitol Hill.

"What I can tell you is that we have got to change the way that we are doing business in Washington, D.C.," Hageman said. "It is no longer working. We are over $33 trillion in debt. We are heading towards the point where our interest payments are going to be a trillion dollars a year. We will be spending more on interest than we're spending on national debt. That is a crisis."

President Joe Biden signed the CR on Thursday after the Senate passed the resolution brought by House Speaker Mike Johnson and backed by House Democrats earlier this week.

"We are the largest debtor nation in world history," Hageman said. "We need to change this trajectory, and we need to do things differently. And one of the things we've got to do is we've got to cut spending. We should not be doing a continuing resolution at 2022 levels, in light of the fact that that budget included massive amounts of spending related to COVID.

"COVID's over. It's time to get back to regular order and get some common sense in Washington, D.C."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com