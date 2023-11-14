Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Johnson's Funding Plan a Step Toward Fiscal Responsibility

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., during an interview with Newsmax, predicted that many House Democrats will “hold their noses” and vote for Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to fund the government.

Harris made his comments during a Tuesday appearance on “National Report.”

“The speaker is going to make this incremental change to how we deal with appropriations through this two-step approach,” he said. “The Democrats are going to hold their noses and a lot of them are going to vote for it.”

Harris called Johnson’s plan “an important step toward fiscal sanity in Washington.”

“We met with him [Johnson] last night. We met with him this morning. Look there are some people who want everything right now. The bottom line is this speaker hasn't even been with us for a month,” Harris said. “ He clearly needs some runway. This two-step plan again makes an omnibus bill much less likely, and it gives him runway to establish the conservative things that he wants to do, and he wants to get done. But we've got to give him a little time."

Johnson unveiled a Republican stopgap spending measure Saturday aimed at averting a government shutdown, but the measure quickly ran into opposition from some lawmakers from both parties in Congress.

"This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories," Johnson said in a statement after announcing the plan to House Republicans during a conference call, Reuters reported.

