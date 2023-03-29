Kim Guilfoyle to Newsmax: DA Bragg 'Has No Case,' 'Going Nowhere'

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecuting attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "has no case" and his prosecution is "going nowhere."

"They had no evidence. No facts. This was always a total sham," Guilfoyle said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "[It is] another witch hunt against President Trump. This was again, further evidence of Alvin Bragg weaponizing the political system, the judicial system, to his own end, trying to persecute a former president of the United States."

A source told CNN Wednesday that the Manhattan grand jury hearing Bragg’s criminal case against Trump involving a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years before will break April 5 for as much as a month in what is being called a "planned hiatus."

Guilfoyle said that the Southern District of New York and Federal Election Commission previously declined to prosecute the case, and Trump won a $300,000 judgment against Daniels in civil litigation in the intervening time.

"Southern District declined to pursue this, FEC declined to pursue this," Guilfoyle said, "and the only big outcome involving any of the stuff with Stormy Daniels was that Trump won, and he was awarded a judgment of $300,000 that Stormy Daniels had to pay him. This is going nowhere. He has no case."

She said that abusing his office to go after Trump should put Bragg under the magnifying glass of an investigation.

"He should be investigated, and Congress is doing just that and using their subpoena power," she said. "He's going to have to answer some questions and provide documents as to the basis of this witch hunt."

She said Bragg should lose his job for pursuing Trump while letting other criminals go through a "revolving door," ending up back on the streets where they hurt people.

"He has no regard for public safety or human life," she said. "It is a revolving door with horrific crime on the streets. What's going on in New York is reprehensible, and it was once such a beautiful place to live and raise your kids."

She said people no longer feel safe there and people are fleeing the city "in droves," bringing down the real estate market, as well.

"You've got felonies downgraded to misdemeanors, violent crimes, murderers and rapists, [going through] a revolving door," she said. "But this guy wants to chase after Donald Trump. So, he should be investigated, he should be disbarred, and he should lose that job."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!