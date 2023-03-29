Trump Applauds Grand Jury While It Takes Break

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to praise a Manhattan grand jury that is examining his alleged role in a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Manhattan grand jury is not expected to hear evidence in the case for the next month largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus, Politico reported Wednesday.

"I have gained such respect for this grand jury and perhaps even the grand jury system as a whole," Trump wrote in all caps. "The evidence is so overwhelming in my favor & so ridiculously bad for the highly partisan & hateful district attorney that the grand jury is saying, Hold on, we are not a rubber stamp, which most grand juries are branded as being, we are not going to vote against a preponderance of evidence or against large numbers of legal scholars all saying, there is no case here. Drop this sick witch hunt, now!"

The grand jury's break would push any potential indictment of Trump to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury's schedule could change, Politico noted.

In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney's office hasn't convened the panel on certain days. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has the prerogative to ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously planned breaks, Politico noted.