Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Inflation Act a Continuation of Biden's Lies

President Joe Biden, who returned from his vacation in South Carolina this week to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, lied to get elected by saying he wouldn't raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year, and he's keeping up with the lies with the massive spending bill, Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The bill increases taxes on coal," he commented on Newsmax's "The Count." "It increases taxes on crude oil and gasoline; it increases taxes on manufacturing, natural gas. How does that ever reduce the cost of living?"

Such taxes "hit everybody at all income levels," said Norquist, also pointing out that there are tax increases in play to increase the numbers of IRS agents to "go after people" as well.

"There is nothing in his bill that reduces inflation or pretends to reduce inflation," he added. "The only honest thing about this bill when they call it the Inflation Reduction Act is admitting they've been lying for a year and a half when they said there was no inflation."

But, he said while commenting on press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments to ABC News last week dismissing concerns that the bill won't reduce inflation, "once you're in a corner, you just have to keep lying."

"The problem with lying about inflation is that people notice that the value of their paychecks is going down," he continued. "If you lie about inflation, people realize when they go to the gas station that you're lying ... lots of things you could lie about that people wouldn't know. You know how many troops we have in Brazil. You can give them a number and nobody would know."

But with everyone losing money, they can look at Biden's policies and see why they're becoming poorer, said Norquist.

Meanwhile, the bill allows $80 million for the hiring of 87,000 additional IRS agents, and Norquist said that is a "scary thought."

"This is an agency that has constantly been violating people's civil liberties," he said. "They've been advertising for people willing to kill, use deadly force ... when the IRS takes you to court, you don't get a lawyer."

Meanwhile, the agency can "audit you and you don't have to have done anything wrong," said Norquist.

"It could still cost you thousands of dollars of your time away from your restaurant or your small business or your family," he said. "You've got a situation where you have to hire a lawyer to go through an accountant to help you put together your paperwork."

