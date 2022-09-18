Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Biden Lied on Economy; Administration Acting Happy

President Joe Biden lied on the economy, and now the administration is acting as if it's happy with record inflation numbers that have climbed sharply since he took office, Grover Norquist, the founder and CEO of Americans for Tax Reform, tells Newsmax.

"If you were them, what in the world would you say?" Norquist said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Sunday, during a discussion with show host Carl Higbee and Newsmax's Tom Basile. "The Biden administration came in and inflation was 1.4%. They threw $2 trillion up in the air to spend on driving up prices. We didn't get anything for it."

But now, there is 8.3% inflation, compared to 1.4% when former President Donald Trump was in office, and inflation is higher than people's pay increases, Norquist added.

"The problem is, every time you go to the store, you're hit in the face with it. Every time you go to the gas station, you're hit in the face with it," said Norquist. "Biden lied. Biden lied. Biden lied. That's awfully tough for the Democrats to deal with."

However, said Norquist, "when you ask [why] they're saying silly things, what would you have them say? We made a mistake. We lied to you. We're hurting your economy. You're poorer today than you were before. Your 401(k) is worth less. That's not much of a sales pitch for the Biden administration, so they'll say anything other than that."

But inflation continues to harm Americans, and it's a "daily and weekly reminder" of the administration's failures on overspending and tax policy, Norquist added.

