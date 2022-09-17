Trump: Dems' 'Wild Socialist Spree' to Blame for Economy

The Biden administration's "wild socialist spree" has thrown the United States into a recession, former President Donald Trump told Ohioans at his rally in Youngstown on Saturday night.

"There's no reason for us to be in a recession," he told the rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "We were doing it. We were doing things that nobody thought possible.

"You remember China was going to take the place of the United States as the world's largest economy in 2019? Except we did so well."

Trump added his administration "put some of those beautiful tariffs on steel."

"I rebuilt our military, including our nuclear capability and the creation of Space Force," Trump said. "[The Biden administration] surrendered our strength and turned Afghanistan into the greatest humiliation our country has ever seen. I believe it was the most humiliating time in the history of our country."

But now, there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, with potentially hundreds of thousands of people dying, "but that would never have happened if I were your president. It would never have happened if they didn't rig the election."

Further, Trump said that "no Third-World country would allow to happen to their border what's happening now to ours."

"I don't believe the 2 million and the 3 million," Trump said of the figures of people coming in over the border. "I believe it's 10 million who are coming in.

"They're phony numbers when they say 2 or 3 million people, and that's a lot bigger than most cities, but it's not the right number. It's much higher than that."

Trump also pointed out that his administration built hundreds of miles of border walls despite more than two years of Democrat-inspired lawsuits.

But then the election was rigged, said Trump. "I ran twice; I won twice; and I did much better the second time."

