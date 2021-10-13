Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Programs in $3.5T Bill Will 'Change America'

The programs included in the proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill could "permanently change America" even if the bill's price tag is reduced, Rep. Glenn Grothman told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Some of the things in this reconciliation plan are scary," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Apart from the spending and the amnesty with regard to illegal immigration that's packed in this bill, it would permanently change America. Very scary times."

His comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked during a press conference Tuesday about what provisions could be cut in the spending bill, and she responded that the matter was part of the negotiations on the bill and she did not know what, if anything, could be cut.

Grothman said the public must be educated about the bill and push for it to collapse, even if it may seem that Democrats, through their in-fighting, may do that job themselves.

"We've got to make sure that these Democrats are afraid to stand with Joe Biden because this would be just near the end and permanently change America," he added.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced that the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will be opened in early November to fully vaccinated travelers, and that announcement could lead to situations in which even more people are trying to enter the country, Grothman said.

"You're going to have situations in which you could have hundreds of thousands of people coming here every month, and that's in addition to the amnesty that is going to be granted in this reconciliation bill if it passes," said Grothman. "I think it's the biggest crisis in America, and I think that when the Biden administration talks about things other than the border, it is to deflect the average American's mind from what's going on.

He also noted that with more people crossing the border without identification, it is difficult to determine what their prior criminal record was before they enter the United States, and said that the idea of treating illegal immigrants "better than the average American citizen" will destroy the country.

"The reason they're doing it is they want to ... encourage more people from all around the world to come here. It's unbelievable," Grothman concluded.

