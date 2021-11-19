Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: House-Passed Spending Bill a 'Horrible Package'

The Democrats' "Build Back Better" bill, which has passed the House by a 220-213 vote, is a "horrible package" that if passed in the Senate will allow the Democrats to unleash the extreme transformation they want to happen in the United States, Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax Friday.

"[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi bragged that it was the biggest spending bill we've ever had, which shows her view of the world," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We're going to take more money or spend more money either through inflation or taxes than with any other bill, and she thinks that's a good thing."

The bill's provisions, he added, will allow the Democrats to push goals that include free college for illegal immigrants and other ways to "get more illegals here" and will encourage the "welfare lifestyle."

"Of course, our current welfare programs are anti-marriage and anti-work," he said. "The bill is littered with special programs only for people with certain backgrounds as they aim for the balkanization of America, where, you know, we try to have programs for one ethnic background or the other ethnic background."

The measure also pushes the country more toward a "surveillance state" through bringing in thousands of IRS agents to pull in the taxes to pay for it, said Grothman.

"Wherever you look, it's a very different sort of America that the Democrats envision," he added.

He also rejected the arguments from Pelosi and President Joe Biden claiming taxes will only go up for the nation's wealthiest.

"They're going to pay for it through inflation," he said. "Whether it's at the gas pump, whether it's your heating bill in December, January or February, whether it's raising the higher cost of food or the costs of housing, that is the tax that you're paying for this and [other] Democrat bills that have passed this session so far. They clearly are not worried about inflation, and that is the way you pay for this."

The bill also contains provisions for amnesty for immigrants, and Grothman said that will be an incentive that will benefit drug cartels south of the border.

"Maybe your listeners don't know [about] the drug cartels which are charging, say $3,000 to $20,000 for every immigrant who comes across the border," said Grothman. "They advertise on Central American TV for more illegal immigration. When you begin to have more amnesty, it's just something else to put on those TV ads, saying now is the time because the United States is not enforcing its border.

"Amnesty is one of many ways in this bill that Joe Biden is trying to induce more people to come into this country illegally."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here