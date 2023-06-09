Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Burisma Scandal Among Biggest in History

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc., told Newsmax Friday that if the allegations of President Joe Biden receiving $5 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma for having a state prosecutor investigating them fired are true, it is one of the "biggest" scandals in U.S. history.

"We finally got the document release. Everybody else on the committee can look at it. It's something the FBI, after being subpoenaed, sat on for about a month, which is very frustrating, obviously; but it finally was released," Grothman, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said during "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Friday. "It makes reference to millions of dollars coming from Ukraine aimed at Joe Biden, which is just one of the biggest scandals in the country's history if true."

The New York Post reported Thursday that members of the committee were finally able to view a FBI informant document that alleged Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire a state prosecutor who was investigating the energy company on which Hunter Biden had a board seat.

According to the report, the document indicates Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly told an FBI source Biden and his son received $5 million each for getting the prosecutor fired in 2016, while the elder Biden was vice president.

"There [were] two separate transactions: one that went to Joe Biden for $5 million, one that went to Hunter Biden for $5 million," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., a member of the committee, said. "There's no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery."

Biden called the allegation "malarkey" on Thursday.

"It's a bunch of malarkey," Biden told a Post reporter when asked about the bribery claim. "Where's the money?"

Grothman said the committee will continue to investigate the allegations in the informant's file to try to corroborate it with bank records from the multiple shell companies controlled by the Biden family.

"We continue to look at more bank records for documentation here," he said. "It's important to remember, by the way, that all this money came in while Joe Biden was vice president. Some of his apologists said, 'Well, maybe something on untoward happened here, but he wasn't president.' This happened while he was vice president."

Grothman said he doubts Biden would have won the 2020 election had this information been disclosed to the voters.

"I think maybe if this was known by the American public, I don't think he would have got elected in the first place," he said. "It's something that was out there for quite a while. Finally, we will have more documentation available this week. We look forward to getting more things next week."

