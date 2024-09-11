Speaker Johnson Delays Vote on GOP Stopgap Funding Plan

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., canceled a planned vote on a GOP stopgap funding plan aimed at preventing a government shutdown at the end of the month, delaying it until Republicans can "build consensus" within the party, Politico reported.

Johnson's funding plan combined a six-month continuing resolution with a bill backed by former President Donald Trump that would require voters to show proof of citizenship before casting a ballot; however, the plan came under fire from fiscal conservatives who opposed another stopgap funding measure and from defense hawks who expressed concerns about a lack of funding increase for the Pentagon.

Others could not see a path forward for the bill even if it passed the House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has iterated he would not move for a vote on the measure, and, according to the White House, President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it ended up on his desk.

House Republican leaders scrapped the vote just a few hours before it was set to take place Wednesday.

"The whip is going to do the hard work and build consensus," Johnson told reporters. "We're going to work through the weekend on that."

"No vote today because we're in the consensus-building business here in Congress with small majorities."