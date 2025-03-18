Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: JFK Files Could 'Bring Closure'

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the upcoming release of the federal documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 could "bring closure" to the questions surrounding his death.

Trump announced on Monday that his administration would release tens of thousands of pages of unredacted files relating to JFK's assassination in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.

"We are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files," Trump said while touring the Kennedy Center on Monday. "So people have been waiting for decades for this, and I've instructed my people … lots of different people, [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow."

In an interview with "National Report," Cloud declined to "speculate" about the contents of the files being released on Tuesday, but he said there may be new information that could shed some light on the incident.

"I'm not going to speculate about what it might be," he said. "There's certainly a lot of theorists out there that have theorized over decades. Hopefully, it will be enlightening. Hopefully, it will bring closure to some of these arguments as opposed to more questions."

Cloud went on to praise "President Trump's approach to transparency. Certainly, we've seen administration after administration after administration talk about transparency. And here we have him actually bringing transparency and answering these questions that really are time to have answered."

He added, "It's good to see him doing this. And we'll be watching — just like everyone else — to see what comes of the 80,000 pages that are going to be released."

Cloud also noted that Trump is set to speak on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of ongoing negotiations to end the invasion of Ukraine, saying that Trump will "bring to the conversation … the heart of what we need to do to work for peace and the strength to negotiate for it."

