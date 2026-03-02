Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Expect 'Bipartisan Support' in Iran War Powers Vote

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that while it may not be overwhelming, President Donald Trump can expect "bipartisan support" in this week's anticipated war powers vote in Congress over his attack on Iran.

Steube told Newsmax's "National Report" that the final vote count "will be very interesting to see where some of the Democrats land on this resolution. It's not going to go anywhere. Even if it passes, it ends up going to the president."

Steube said he's seeing some Democrats break party ranks to voice support for Trump's attack on Iran. "You're seeing Democrats, some more moderate Democrats in Republican districts, or districts Trump won, actually saying that they support the operation."

He said the chances of a majority vote in the House opposing Trump's decision are low. "So, I think it's bipartisan support, not overwhelming bipartisan support, but bipartisan support for what the administration is doing."

The Florida Republican wrote Monday on his X account that the attack on Iran's leadership would be swift and decisive. "This isn't Iraq. No endless occupation. No nation-building. Just decisive action against a regime that murders its own people and threatens the world. Peace through strength."

Steube told Newsmax that Iran was preparing for more attacks on the U.S.. "They were rebuilding their ballistic and ICBM missile capabilities to be able to strike American targets in the region, our ally targets in the region."

He said Trump had reason to go on the offensive against the regime. "And the president ... obviously felt that because of the production pace of those missiles to try to take out area assets that they needed to act before they [Iran] had the capability to then launch strikes on our assets in the region."

The war powers vote in the House is expected this week.Trump on Monday said he was not prepared to rule out sending troops into Iran and would do that only if convinced it was "necessary."

