Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Congressional Ballgame 'Blessing'

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax there was a lot to like from Wednesday night's annual congressional baseball game: Republicans routed the Democrats; the sides raised $2.2 million for charity; and watching protesters get tackled was pretty fun, too.

Republicans pummeled the Democrats 31-11 for their fourth straight win in the series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., but the highlight might have come in the third inning when eight protesters from Climate Defiance jumped onto the field and into the waiting tackles of Capitol Police.

"Half of the stadium's Democrat, half the stadium's Republican. And then we had the little show last night with the protesters," Steube said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday.

"One of the more enjoyable parts the game was when the Capitol Police were tackling protesters and that to each tackle, the entire Republican side would cheer. It was pretty funny."

All eight face a federal charge of interference with Capitol Police.

Steube, who cranked a home run in the 2021 game and entered Wednesday batting .500 in the series that began in 1909, said playing in front of 30,000 people is special.

"I've said for years it's a blessing just to be able to play on the field. My first game was after the Nats won the World Series, and I was pitching on the mound that they won the, you know, the World Series. And what a what a great opportunity. What an enjoyable evening," Steube said.

"And raising $2.2 million for local charities — what a blessing just to be able to do that and being in a major league park. And like you said, we played in front of 30,000 people last night; most major league guys aren't going to play in front of that many people or have an opportunity for that."

Steube also gave a shoutout to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot during a practice for the game in 2017 but still plays.

"Scalise obviously was severely injured; still has a limp and some significant injuries because of the round that he took in the hip. But he starts every game. We let him bat first. He leads us off and even both sides, the Republicans and the Democrats, cheer him on," Steube said.

"He literally took a bullet for our country by a crazy person who wanted to attack a bunch of Republicans on a baseball field that day.

"But it brings into reality the things that we deal with and the security risks that we deal with being members of Congress, which is why there are so many Capitol Police there because of those protests last night. But they kept us safe and looking forward to next year."

