8 Climate Protesters Arrested at Congressional Baseball Game

Eight climate protesters were arrested Wednesday night after running onto the field during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

During the second inning, the protesters hopped the fence to the field, wearing shirts saying, "END FOSSIL FUELS."

U.S. Capitol Police and security members quickly tackled the protesters. Police removed the eight demonstrators and the game resumed, the Washington Examiner reported.

People in the crowd drowned out the demonstrators by chanting "USA!"

The game resumed with authorities standing around the perimeter of the field to ensure the safety of the players.

Capitol Police, via a post on X, said the eight protesters were charged with federal offenses of interfering with a member of the Capitol Police.

Another demonstration broke out in the stands before the playing of the national anthem and continued into the singing of the song. Roughly a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters, several of whom were clad in keffiyehs, began a demonstration by waving Palestinian flags, ABC News reported.

The protesters were escorted out by Capitol Police while fans booed and chanted "USA!" and, reportedly, "F-Hamas," the Examiner reported.

Loud chants of "USA" originated in the Republican fan section before spreading throughout the stadium, ABC News said.

"We're here to shame Congress for participating and sponsoring and funding a genocide," one protester told the outlet through an exterior fence of the stadium.

It was reported Monday that climate protesters planned to block and shut down the annual game.

Evan Drukker-Schardl, an organizer for Climate Defiance, which aims to end government support for fossil fuels, told the Roll Call: "The Congressional Baseball Game is a useful symbolic target. Congress is literally playing games while subsidizing the fossil fuel engine industry."

Climate Defiance is a youth-led activist organization.

"BREAKING: We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN! Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead. This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable," the group posted on X at 8:14 p.m. ET.

The Congressional Baseball Game is a bipartisan tradition dating back to 1909, with proceeds supporting D.C.-area charities.