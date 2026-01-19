Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Send Troops to Minneapolis

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax that President Donald Trump has all the justification needed to send federal troops to Minneapolis to end anti-ICE rioting.

Steube told National Report on Monday that “I think it’s gone too far.”

He accused Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey of inciting violence.

“You have officials and leaders of their state, the governor, and the mayor of Minneapolis, basically saying we are not going to follow federal law, telling their citizens to stand up and fight against federal law enforcement.”

The Florida Republican said that’s all the justification the president needs to deploy federal troops to Minneapolis to end the rioting and violence.

“The president has every right when you have leadership that's refusing to follow the law and then encouraging their constituents and their people to fight back against lawful law enforcement functions and obstructing justice.”

Steube said that he would support that decision from Trump.

“That's every justification I think he would need to go in and establish justice and peace in those regions,” he said.

He said that it’s wrong for local leaders to interfere with legitimate immigration enforcement, and to do "nothing to assist federal law enforcement and a federal law enforcement function.”

Steube said the enforcement actions are happening to support America.

“You have federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis that should be supported by local law enforcement. That's what would be happening here in Florida. That is what happens in the great state of Florida, and it's not what's happening there.”

Earlier Monday, Steube reposted an image of a man said to be an illegal alien who was shot by ICE officers last week in Minneapolis and wrote, “This is who @Tim_Walz and @Jacob_Frey were harboring in their sanctuary city. Yet another dangerous criminal with zero respect for our laws and way of life. @realDonaldTrump has every justification to use the Insurrection Act and put an end to the left’s madness.”

Former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Sunday that Trump is ready to act.

"I think what President Trump and his team are doing is making sure that they are ready to go at a moment's notice," he said.

Wolf outlined potential responses to the anti-ICE rioting in Minneapolis to include invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy front-line federal troops or deploying the National Guard to end the violence.

