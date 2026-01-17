Conservative Activist Jake Lang Assaulted at Minneapolis Rally

Conservative activist Jake Lang was physically assaulted Saturday during an "anti-Islam" rally in downtown Minneapolis, leaving him with scrapes and bruises as counterprotesters overwhelmed the small demonstration, local reports say.

Lang, a controversial figure pardoned this year by President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, organized a protest in support of federal immigration enforcement.

As he left the area, a crowd of counterdemonstrators confronted the group and Lang appeared to be struck, suffering noticeable injuries. Police intervened and ordered crowds to disperse.

In a post on X, Lang claimed he was stabbed during the incident. "I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians Plate carrier blocked it... Jesus is King," Lang wrote.

The incident occurred amid days of heightened tensions in Minneapolis, where pro- and anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrators have clashed over the Trump administration's expanded immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

The fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week remains under investigation by federal authorities. Officials say the agent acted in self-defense during an enforcement operation, though the circumstances are disputed and no final findings have been released.

The incident has sharply escalated tensions surrounding ICE raids in the city, fueling protests and intensifying clashes between demonstrators, local officials and federal law enforcement.

More than 2,000 federal officers have been deployed in the region, and daily protests have taken place since the controversial operations, including objections to tactics used by ICE following a fatal shooting earlier in the month.

Lang has drawn attention nationally for his far-right activism and pro-ICE rhetoric, including anti-immigrant and anti-Islam statements. He was pardoned for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot charges, including assaulting officers, after nearly four years in jail.

Saturday's clashes reflect deep divisions in Minneapolis over immigration policy and public safety, with counterprotesters far outnumbering Lang's supporters and authorities keeping a close watch on demonstrations to prevent further violence.