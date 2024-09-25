Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Americans 'Not Buying' Harris' 'Persona'

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he really doesn't think Americans are buying into the "persona" that Kamala Harris' campaign is working to create around the vice president.

"I think it's very interesting because she's trying to present a persona of a person that we've known has not existed," Murphy said during an appearance on "Newsline." "Now, remember, Kamala didn't even make it to Iowa. Four months ago, Democrats were wanting to kick her off the ticket. So, now she's become the anti-Trump, if you will, candidate. And so it's really creating a persona that doesn't exist."

He continued by saying that the "economic policies" of the Biden-Harris administration "have been disastrous over the last three and a half years," and added that Harris is "trying to run from them rather than identifying herself with them."

"Now I don't think America is buying it, I really don't, and I think, after the Democratic convention where there was an upbeat with her polling numbers, I think reality is now setting in," Murphy said. "People go to the grocery store, they go to the gas pump, and they see what the Biden-Harris administration has done economically. They're not buying it."

In his home state of North Carolina, which is a critical battleground, Murphy said that "Trump's ahead apparently by around 2 points" in this year's race for the White House. A new Emerson College poll out last week found that Trump has a razor-thin advantage over Harris in the Tar Heel State, 49% to 48%.

"I think what the people of North Carolina want to hear from President Trump, and that's what he will be saying, is basically we're going to go back to actually helping American businesses," he said. "Kamala wants to add, what is it, $5 to close to $7 trillion over the next decade of new taxes? President Trump wants to do again what he did in 2017 is unleash manufacturing, unleash the business community, corporations to really grow, to employ more individuals and bring up the standard of life rather than the taxation, taxation, taxation of what the Kamala administration would do."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com