Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: N.C. Voters Tired of Biden-Harris Admin

North Carolina voters are "tired of what has happened for the last three and a half years," and, hopefully, Republicans stick to their messaging on how terrible Kamala Harris' policies are in order to win in November, said Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.

"Sadly enough, it looks like Harris is this great, wonderful woman when she was literally the second most liberal senator in the Senate, and she essentially got put in timeout during the entire Biden administration," Murphy said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"And now she's being pushed up and glorified as this great, wonderful thing. Sadly enough, there are some people that literally are going to vote for Harris because they don't like [Donald] Trump. It has nothing to do with policies. It has everything to do with personalities and if President Trump and … [J.D.] Vance will just stick to message, I think that is what is going to be so critical and important for people to hear."

Trump on Wednesday railed against Harris' approach to national security in North Carolina as part of his weeklong trip across the country to draw attention away from Democrats and their national convention.

