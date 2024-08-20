Trump: Barron to Attend College in N.Y.

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, is set to attend college somewhere in New York, the GOP nominee told the New York Post on Tuesday.

"He's all set in a certain school that's very good," Trump remarked during an exclusive interview prior to his campaign appearance in Michigan.

When asked by a Post reporter if that school was New York University, Trump reportedly let out a smirk. The Republican candidate added that his son was "a very good student, he's smart," and that he would announce the school "soon."