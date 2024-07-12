Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Debate 'the Shining Moment' of Election

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Friday that the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump "is going to be the shining moment" of the 2024 presidential election.

Murphy said on "Newsline," "I think what happened with the debate really is going to be the shining moment" of the race.

"You can put so much lipstick on a pig. And I truly feel sorry for Joe Biden, the person, because I know he is fighting the ravages of a cognitive decline."

The congressman continued, "I think it's very, very sad that his wife and inner circle are still putting him up through this."

"We're seeing the Democratic Party fracture" in response to Biden's shaky and halting performance, Murphy said, noting that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "working behind the scenes."

"I just don't think this goes very well for the Democratic Party."

The coverage of Biden's cognitive abilities has overshadowed his policies, "which is really what the voters should be concerned most about," Murphy said.

