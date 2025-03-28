Victor Hanson to Newsmax: US Needs Access to Greenland to 'Protect The West'

Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Newsmax on Friday that the United States needs access to Greenland to protect American interests.

Hanson told Newsmax's "Newsline" that the visit to Greenland by Vice President J.D. Vance underscores the need for an increased U.S. presence at the North Atlantic island nation. It's something President Donald Trump has talked about many times."So there has to be some kind of compromise where we have access to protect the West from its enemies. But I don't think anybody wants to take it over and colonize it as they've accused us of."

Hanson said it's only logical for the U.S. to have a larger footprint around Greenland, a territory of Denmark. "It's a North American territory. So China and Russia are active in its airspace and its maritime zones and we need somebody to keep them out and keep it Western. And he (Trump) says that requires a greater presence than we have."

Hanson said the physical proximity of the U.S. to Greenland makes the primary point in any debate about the issue. "I mean, it's North America. It's closer to New York than it is to Denmark. Denmark is always lecturing everybody on postmodern anti-colonialism. But it's a colonial relic."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com