Putin: Trump's Greenland Ambitions Are 'Serious'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he believes President Donald Trump is "serious" in his proposal to annex the Danish territory of Greenland.

"We are talking about serious plans on the American side with regard to Greenland," Putin said at an Arctic forum in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, according to Newsweek.

He reportedly began his remarks by saying that it "would be a grave mistake to think that this is just some eccentric talk of the new American administration." Rather, it's "nothing of the kind," Putin said, pointing out that Trump's idea is not a new one.

Similar proposals date back to the 1860s, he said, when Secretary of State William Seward explored the idea of annexing both Greenland and Iceland. The plan was ultimately rejected by Congress.

"These plans have deep historical roots, and it's clear the U.S. will continue to advance its geopolitical, military, and economic interests in the Arctic," Putin continued. "As for Greenland, I believe this is a matter between two states and does not directly concern us.

"What worries us is that NATO countries are increasingly identifying the far north as a potential staging ground for future conflicts," he added.

While Russia "has never threatened anyone in the Arctic," Putin said, "we are watching recent developments very closely."

Moscow "will not allow an encroachment of the sovereignty of our country," he said, warning that the "number of [Russian] military servicemen in the Arctic will be rising." Additionally, Putin said, Russia is "developing response capabilities by upgrading our military infrastructure."

"We will protect our national interests," Putin said.

According to Newsweek, he also suggested that diplomacy surrounding the situation in the Arctic remains viable with "friendly states ... possibly including Western countries."

"I am confident that the time for such projects will definitely come," Putin said.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. will "go as far we have to" to assert control over Greenland. Vice President J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance are set to visit the Arctic island on Friday, including Pituffik Space Base. The upcoming trip has been criticized by officials from both Greenland and Denmark.

Putin's comments come just two days after Russia and Ukraine agreed to a Black Sea ceasefire amid talks between U.S. negotiators and representatives from Moscow and Kyiv in Saudi Arabia.