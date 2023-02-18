Goya CEO Unanue: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax Is 'Evil'

Goya CEO Robert Unanue told Newsmax on Saturday that AT&T DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax from its satellite television service last month was "evil."

"I think you can wear it as a badge of honor," Unanue told "Saturday Report." "Because you know, [the Bible] said [Christians] will be persecuted. We're in a war of good versus evil, and this is evil."

The satellite service provider, owned by parent media company AT&T, dropped the conservative network from its lineup several months after also dropping conservative network One America News in April 2022.

DirecTV said at the time the move was due to a dispute over "carriage fees," but Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement the move was purely political based on the views expressed on the network, especially with the DirecTV paying 22 other liberal channels fees for their content.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said in his statement. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

Unanue said "woke" cancel culture is synonymous with evil and is society moving "away from God."

"Woke is a synonym for evil," he said. "You know it's moving away from God, and we're demeaning life. Our children are on the front line, and the cancel culture is evil. What the cancel culture wants is to move away from God, devalue the family, devalue life, and you know, it's a destruction."

He said the philosophy is to break down the family and demean the role of fathers in the home.

"The town we are in right now, here in Texas, 70% of the children have no father present," he said. "When I grew up, there was the phrase, 'she's a daddy's girl.' You know that daddy has to be involved with the children. We have to love and protect our children like Mother Teresa said. We've got to bring the children to the extent of our care and concern."

According to Goya's website, the company "actively engages with social, civic, and local food banks," as well as supporting scholarship programs and activities to benefit families and children.

"The company has also taken the lead in numerous disaster relief efforts, providing food donations in times of crisis, and consistently working with local charities and non-profits to assist those less fortunate," the website said. "Over the years, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to victims of various disasters and charities worldwide including Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Isaac and Irene, and the earthquake in Haiti."

