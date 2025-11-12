Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: House Will Vote to Reopen Government

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said Wednesday on Newsmax that she expects the House to pass the legislation ending the federal government shutdown, as the provisions that the Senate has promised won't be seen as being controversial.

Further, the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" that the "three appropriation bills that we have already considered" have already gone through the House committee process.

"We'll know more later, but I think it's going to pass the House," Miller-Meeks said. "Most of the Democrats will vote against it. There may be some Democrats who vote for it, however."

She added that she expects Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to vote against the legislation to reopen the government, though, "because he voted against the last one."

Meanwhile, the congresswoman said that the infighting among Democrats over the shutdown reflects deeper fractures in the party that have been visible all year.

"When you looked at the previous election results in 2024, they lost fairly significantly," she said. "Then they thought they had gained in the elections just last week, and they thought that that was a mandate for what they should do, in my view."

Still, Miller-Meeks said that she doesn't believe the shutdown impasse was over enhanced premium tax credits for the Affordable Care Act expiring.

"What they were going to find was that as the exchanges were opened and people were renewing insurance, the vast majority of people on the exchanges were going to see very little increase in their premiums, about an average of $50," she said.

"That's because the majority of people on the Obamacare exchange were not getting enhanced premium tax credits, which these tax credits go directly to the very profitable insurance companies," Miller-Meeks said.

She added that the benefits largely targeted higher-income individuals.

"These were higher-income individuals, often retirees, who had incomes over $130,000 in retirement income," Miller-Meeks said. "And so the vast majority of people were not going to see much premium increase."

She added that the Democrats' strategy was to "energize and motivate their base for the upcoming elections," but said that it will likely backfire.

"I think that eight reasonable Democrats in the Senate knew it was going to come back, and it was going to hurt them more than it was going to hurt the Republicans," she said. "I don't think there are winners and losers in this. Quite honestly, the American people lose."

She also pointed to her own decision to forgo her congressional pay during the shutdown as an act of solidarity.

"I withheld my pay on Sept. 30," said Miller-Meeks. "I haven't gotten paid in solidarity with other individuals."

She added that she's co-sponsoring legislation that will not allow shutdowns and withholding pay from troops to be used as political leverage.

"I just think it's leverage that shouldn't be used in order to bring forth budget bills that hurt the American people," said Miller-Meeks. "We have a responsibility.

"And as a 24-year military veteran, I can tell you what it's like to be raised in a military family with an enlisted man as your father and your mother working," she said. "It's very tough."

