Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Troops to Be Paid as Shutdown Ends

The Senate's measure to reopen the federal government will allow U.S. service members to finally receive paychecks.

That's cause for "great celebration" for the men and women who serve, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Once the House has approved this measure, then we will see our troops get paid, and this is incredibly important," Ernst, who retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard after 23 years of service, said on "Wake Up America."

She added that her daughter is serving on active duty and that her son-in-law is a veteran.

"We have a family of service, so this is a bright spot," she said. "Every single day, I was receiving messages from active-duty service members and even those who are serving in our National Guard and reserves."

Ernst said Iowa has about 1,900 National Guardsmen who are deployed abroad and wanted to know when they could see a bipartisan agreement so they could be paid.

"Now they will know, after the House approves this bill, then they will certainly continue getting paid," she said.

Meanwhile, Ernst said Congress must be sure to have a plan in place to pass appropriations bills before Jan. 30 to prevent another shutdown.

The end of the shutdown also serves as a reminder to honor the men and women who have defended the nation, she said.

"We appreciate our veterans so much," Ernst said. "What a great celebration last night to be able to reopen the federal government, make sure our troops are getting paid, as well as taking care of every other American citizen."

Ernst also backed legislation from Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., that would prevent future shutdowns from being used as a political weapon.

"This is the sad state of affairs that we have gotten to where we think of the American people as leverage. I don't agree with that," she said. "The Democrats have used that term over and over again, that the suffering of the American people is the only leverage we have.

"Well, as Republicans, we don't believe that, which is why I support Ron Johnson and Rick Scott and their efforts to maintain the federal government in an open status.

"We hope to find a way forward for this, this measure, where we don't shut our federal programs down, we ensure that our troops get paid."

Ernst added: "We make sure that our farm programs are accessible, and then SNAP is still available for those who are food insecure. We don't want to see government shutdowns.

"I know that it has been used as a leverage point in the past, but again, making the American people suffer, it's absolutely shameful."

