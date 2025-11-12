House to Vote on Deal to End Longest Govt Shutdown in History

House Republicans, and some Democrats breaking from party obstruction of President Donald Trump, will vote to finally reopen government, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history Wednesday.

The vote will bring a stopgap funding package to restart disrupted food assistance, pay hundreds of thousands of federal workers, and revive a hobbled air-traffic control system.

Republicans currently hold a narrow 219-213 majority in the House. But Trump's support for the bill is expected to keep his party together in the face of vehement opposition from House Democrats, who are angry that a long standoff launched by their Senate colleagues failed to secure a deal to extend federal health insurance subsidies.

At 1:38 a.m. ET early Wednesday morning, the House Rules Committee voted 8-4 along party lines to approve a rule for House floor debate on the Senate-passed bill. The rule allows for one hour debate on the bill, with no amendments, followed by a final vote.

Eight Senate Democrats on Monday broke with party leadership to pass the funding package, which would extend funding through Jan. 30, leaving the federal government on a path to keep adding about $1.8 trillion a year to its $38 trillion in debt.

"My urgent plea of all my colleagues in the House – that means every Democrat in the House – is to think carefully, pray and finally do the right thing," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who kept his chamber on call during recess for nearly two months, told reporters.

House Democrats remain adamantly opposed, angered by the Senate deal that came less than a week after Democrats won high-profile elections in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City that many thought strengthened their odds of winning an extension of health insurance subsidies.

While the deal sets up a December vote on those subsidies in the Senate, Johnson has made no such promise in the House.

"Donald Trump and Republicans believe the affordability crisis in America is made up," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a social media posting on Wednesday, a desperate plea he never made during the Biden administration.

"That's why these extremists haven't done a damn thing to lower the high cost of living. You deserve better."

If approved by the House, the funding package would have to be signed into law by Trump, who heralded Senate passage as "a very big victory" Tuesday.

From Shutdown Back to Epstein

The return of the House also means that Johnson could soon face a vote to release all unclassified records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, something he maintained was not a priority until the House Oversight Committee conducted its interviews and investigations.

Johnson on Wednesday will swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., who won a September special election to fill the Arizona seat of her late father, Raul Grijalva. She is expected to provide the final signature needed for a petition to force a House vote on the issue.

That means that after performing its constitutionally mandated duty of keeping the government funded, the House could once again be consumed by a probe into former President Bill Clinton's close friend whose life and 2019 death in prison have spawned countless conspiracy theories.

The funding package also contains three full-year appropriations bills to fund military construction, agriculture programs including food assistance for lower-income Americans, and legislative branch operations.

The package would allow eight Republican senators to seek hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for alleged privacy violations stemming from the federal investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

It retroactively makes it illegal in most cases to obtain a senator's phone data without disclosure and allows those whose records were obtained to sue the Justice Department for $500,000 in damages, along with attorneys' fees and other costs.

"Not a cent for healthcare, but Republicans wrote in a corrupt cash bonus of at least $500k each for 8 GOP Senators," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a social media posting.

The funding vote is expected late Wednesday, and is likely to face some token Republican opposition from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who opposed an initial House funding package in September along with fellow Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

But the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, often a stumbling block to spending bills, is not expected to attempt to block it, said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the group's chair, who added, "I believe we're all going to be on board with this."