Avi Loeb to Newsmax: Govt May Have Evidence on Aliens

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb told Newsmax on Friday he believes the government may have evidence about the existence of aliens.

"It's quite possible the U.S. government over the decades collected some very intriguing evidence," he said on "The Record With Greta van Susteren."

"The intelligence agencies and the Pentagon would prefer to keep it under wraps, because they cannot figure it out," Loeb said.

He added, "If they see objects that are not human made, they might say that's out of our jurisdiction, we don't care about it. But this kind of evidence would be of great importance for science."

Loeb said as a scientist, he would be eager to help the government figure out what the evidence implies.

Working with the Galileo Project, Loeb said he has collected his own set of data but noted the Pentagon hasn't shared anything with him.

"There is an office that was established in the Pentagon to look into the past reports, and they said that they cannot see anything unusual," Loeb said. "And there are some events that they cannot explain.

"But who knows whether there are actually disclosing the full information. And I think Congress should be able to review it.

"And as a scientist, I'm happy to help Congress understand the implications of that, because, you know, some objects may look anomalous, but you can explain them. Some of the data may lack a distance estimates. You can't really tell how fast an object is moving."

Loeb said even if they don't find evidence of extraterrestrial equipment, they can improve the capabilities of the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies to figure out things in the sky and oceans.

"They will protect the nation better. I think it's good for everyone," Loeb said.

In his research, Loeb said he has seen interstellar objects in the solar system that have anomalies.

"They don't look like the rocks that we are familiar with," Loeb said. "And the question is whether any of them is a tennis ball that was thrown by a neighbor."

Loeb said the scientific community is often too reluctant to pursue whether it could be extraterrestrial life.

"The experts are arguing it's all rocks and icebergs, and they are not attending to the anomalies," Loeb said. "It's like a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you don't really examine the data with more scrutiny, get more data, invest billions of dollars in searching for additional data, you know we will never know."

