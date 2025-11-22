Dr. Avi Loeb to Newsmax: Comet 3I/ATLAS Was Not a 'Boring Object'

Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb is questioning NASA's recent public assessment of 3I Atlas, an interstellar comet that sparked widespread speculation after weeks of agency silence during the government shutdown.

While NASA officials described the object as a typical comet with intriguing differences, Loeb told Newsmax on Saturday that the agency overlooked multiple scientific anomalies that deserve deeper scrutiny.

During an appearance on "Saturday Agenda," Loeb said the press briefing lacked participation from scientists directly analyzing the data and criticized officials for portraying the comet as "boring."

"That is not the case with Atlas. In fact, it has 12 anomalies that were not even discussed during the press conference. For example, its size. It's a million times more massive than the first interstellar object," Loeb said.

He added that the combination of its mass and path makes the chances of such an object appearing naturally "about one in 100,000," raising questions about whether its course could be intentional.

Loeb also revealed new calculations suggesting the object will pass Jupiter in March 2026 at a distance "precisely right" for releasing probes that could remain in the planet's orbit, a detail he argued NASA did not address.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com