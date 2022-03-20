Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's Debt Makes It 'More Fragile Than Russia'

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have a full range of options to fully "cripple" China, but Far East foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang lamented on Newsmax the administration has lacked the will to do so.

"China right now has a stagnant economy; it's not growing like they're reporting – could even be contracting – and they've got these COVID-19 outbreaks that they can't control because they don't have an effective vaccine, so the only thing they can do is isolation and isolation further undermines their economy," Chang told Sunday's "Wake Up America," adding China has "worsening food shortages."

"The list goes on and on, and they stand on the edge of history's greatest demographic collapse," Chang added of the aging population that has taken productive workers out of the manufacturing workforce. "So, you put all of this together, China really is fragile, and the American president right now can do a lot of things to cripple the Chinese communist state."

China basically "rebuffed" all Biden efforts to urge support against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, potentially setting up a future invasion of Taiwan, according to many foreign policy experts, including former President Donald Trump.

While the Biden administration's approach to Russia has relied solely on sanctions, Chang told host Carl Higbie, the U.S. can leverage financial sanctions with China, too, to deter a Taiwan takeover.

"In many ways, China is more fragile than Russia because it has a debt crisis," Chang told Higbie. "It's accumulated too much debt, especially since 2008 because they wanted to avoid the global downturn. Well, now companies are starting to default."

Sanctioning China will put a cost on Americans due to the heavy reliance on trade, but Chang noted China sees the U.S. as an "enemy" and Biden needs to start acting accordingly.

"Everything is going to cost America, including doing nothing," Chang said. "The first thing I think he has to do is understand that China considers the United States as an enemy, and so therefore American policies should be in accordance with that.

"We should start defending ourselves, which means cutting our economic, financial, and technical links to China. Yes, it's going to be painful, but the American people I think will support it, especially after 967,000 COVID deaths that were completely unnecessary and would not have occurred but for Xi Jinping's actions."

Chang noted China and Russia are aligned more closely than ever, evidenced by its unwillingness to listen to Biden on backing opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine under Vladimir Putin's guise of security concerns for Russia.

"This is basically Beijing putting the Communist Party and the Chinese central government propaganda machines to work, amplifying these ludicrous Russian notions," Chang concluded. "And really, this shows the partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

"President Biden had that video call with XI Jinping – you know, basically the Chinese just rebuffed Biden as they rebuffed [National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome."

