Rep. Waltz: White House Refuses to Condemn China, Iran for Backing Russia

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is foolish for refusing to condemn China and making deals with Iran while both countries have signaled sympathy for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

''China cares about money, period,'' Waltz said on ''Stinchfield.''

''This is a country that is stamping out freedoms in Hong Kong, a million people in concentration camps right now as we speak, decades of atrocities against the Tibetans. They could care less about what's happening in Ukraine.''

Waltz detailed how he would respond differently than the administration has regarding indications from Chinese officials about assisting Russia to circumvent sanctions from the West.

''It is absolutely unacceptable if you are going to pump weapons and economic assistance in a lifeline into a murderous thug's war machine,'' Waltz said.

''Here are the consequences: A, B, C and D, Chairman Xi [Jinping]. You will be cut off from the dollar. You will be cut off from markets. We will work with Japan and South Korea, Australia and India to militarize the South China Sea.''

Waltz also criticized the White House for allowing Russia to be the intermediary on the Iran deal while engaged in a proxy war against the West.

''You've had Russia not only as the intermediary in the Iran deal ... but a key part of the deal will have Iran sending all of its enriched uranium to Russia, and Russia will hold on to it with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin as the arbitrator on who's following the deal and who's not,'' he said.

