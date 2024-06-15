Gordon Chang to Newsmax: TikTok Manipulates Public Opinion

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok is manipulating public opinion on global issues.

"Of the Hamas videos on TikTok, 96.5% of them support the terrorist group," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

In April, the House passed a bill that gave TikTok parent company ByteDance six months to divest U.S. assets of the short-video app or face a ban. Representatives who supported the bill claim the bill doesn't ban content or impede with free speech but instead seeks to prevent the Chinese company from harvesting Americans' data.

Chang cited TikTok's influence as a major driver behind the hundreds of protests that paralyzed college campuses this past spring.

"Maybe one of the main reasons why we're having all of these problems on our college campuses is because Beijing is making sure that people are dissatisfied and that they are against Israel and that they support the terrorists attacks," he said.

When asked by co-host Sarah Williamson what can be done to lessen the impact China has on America's youth, Chang responded, "The most important thing is we need to take TikTok away from China."

