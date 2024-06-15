WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gordonchang | china | tiktok | bytedance | hamas

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: TikTok Manipulates Public Opinion

By    |   Saturday, 15 June 2024 11:14 AM EDT

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok is manipulating public opinion on global issues.

"Of the Hamas videos on TikTok, 96.5% of them support the terrorist group," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

In April, the House passed a bill that gave TikTok parent company ByteDance six months to divest U.S. assets of the short-video app or face a ban. Representatives who supported the bill claim the bill doesn't ban content or impede with free speech but instead seeks to prevent the Chinese company from harvesting Americans' data.

Chang cited TikTok's influence as a major driver behind the hundreds of protests that paralyzed college campuses this past spring.

"Maybe one of the main reasons why we're having all of these problems on our college campuses is because Beijing is making sure that people are dissatisfied and that they are against Israel and that they support the terrorists attacks," he said.

When asked by co-host Sarah Williamson what can be done to lessen the impact China has on America's youth, Chang responded, "The most important thing is we need to take TikTok away from China."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok is manipulating public opinion on global issues."Of the Hamas videos on TikTok, 96.5% of them support the terrorist group," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up...
gordonchang, china, tiktok, bytedance, hamas
246
2024-14-15
Saturday, 15 June 2024 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved