Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Blinken Slighted by China During Beijing Trip

Columnist Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Monday that Chinese officials delivered "slight upon slight" on Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his recent trip to Beijing.

Blinken traveled to China for a two-day trip, the first made by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018, during which he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Chang told "American Agenda" that it was a "mission accomplished maybe for China, but certainly not for us" when it comes to how the trip will be viewed internationally.

He added: "Before this meeting even started, before it was announced, China was delivering slight upon slight upon our Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They also did it during the visit when he arrived in Beijing during the meeting with Xi Jinping. He was seated in a subservient position. This was just one problem after another, and it really shows that … communication is not the issue.

"China talks when it wants to talk, it doesn’t talk when it doesn’t want to talk."

Chang later noted that "Technically, Blinken did not change America's position on Taiwan. But the question is, What did he choose to emphasize from Beijing? And by saying that we don't support Taiwan independence from the podium, actually, I think communicated weakness."

He continued: "Now it is true. The technical U.S. position, 'We don't support independence,' but we also don't support China's position. And so … I just thought it was ill-advised for him to do that, especially because Blinken had suffered so many of those insults while he was in Beijing.

"This just looked like another instance of the United States caving into China, even though we technically did not change our position on Taiwan."

