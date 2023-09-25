Chang, Fleitz to Newsmax: Emboldened China Might Be Seeking War

China's flexing of its military muscle around Taiwan and the Philippines could be a sign war is on the horizon as Beijing has been emboldened by a weak U.S. administration, Gordon Chang and Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Monday.

On Sunday, Taiwan's military detected a buildup of forces along China's Fujian Province, a coastal region bordering the Taiwan Strait. On Monday, the Philippines said it removed a 1,000-foot-long floating barrier installed by China to block Philippine fishing boats from entering the Scarborough Shoal, a contested area in the South China Sea."

"China is fundamentally a weak state right now, and I think that a lot of the military activities around Taiwan, and especially those at the Scarborough Shoal in the Philippines in the South China Sea, could very much lead to war because of the problems inside China," Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "[Chinese President] Xi Jinping needing an enemy and therefore engaging in what's called a diversionary war."

Fleitz, a former National Security Council chief of staff in the Trump administration, said China would not be so aggressive militarily if President Joe Biden was a stronger leader.

"I think the military has been handled so badly from top to bottom from this administration by not spending enough on our military, on missile defense, on our Navy, by pushing wokeness in the military, by trying to push woke flag officers and commanders into the Pentagon," Fleitz said. "Morale is down. Recruiting is down, and obviously, Joe Biden does not understand the threat from China.

"It's not an accident that the threat from China has ballooned under this administration than when [former] President [Donald] Trump was in office. It's not just incompetence, it's the perception of weakness that has emboldened China to try things it would not have tried under a strong and decisive American president."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!