K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: Biden Needs to 'Instill Confidence' on G-7 Trip

Former Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland told Newsmax Thursday that President Joe Biden needs to counter China's probable whisper campaign against the United States during his G-7 meetings in Japan by bolstering America's image in the eyes of the assembled world leaders.

"What President Biden has to do is instill confidence because the elephant in the room, of all those other members of the G-7, they're going to be looking at him and saying, 'Wait a minute. You know, America's divided. You can't get your act together, you can't govern yourselves. You can't deal with the debt, you can't deal with your spending. You certainly can't deal with the divisions in your own politics,' " McFarland said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"And the other thing he has to do is to really give them the example that America, and our free market system, our democracy, can work in the 21st century," she continued. "Each one of these countries is hearing it whispered in their ear from China to say, 'Look, America can't get its act together. America's got a spending addiction. America is so divided at home. You need to follow China and you need to follow the China money and you need to follow the China model.' I'm not sure Joe Biden is up to doing any of those."

McFarland also said that she expects Biden to focus on things like climate change at the G-7 meeting, instead of things like countering China's influence around the world.

"And why are they doing climate change?" she asked. "If you peel back the onion a little bit, what does the [climate change] argument do? It shuts down the American economy, because it shuts down one of our most prosperous industries, which is the energy industry. If President Biden really wanted to fix the economy, really wanted to fix Ukraine and most of our problems, he would turn that energy industry back on. We have enough oil and natural gas to power the world and we can do it cheaply and effectively and safely. And yet he won't do it."

When asked about Biden's comment that he would potentially have a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the G-7 summit, McFarland said, "The problem is that China runs things."

"Joe Biden has a very soft-on-China policy," she said. "They make good speeches, but they're very soft on China. I mean, now we know why — because the Biden crime family is totally compromised by China. The Penn Biden Center, where President Biden is giving the commencement address, where do they get their money and funding? They get it from China. So, of course Joe Biden isn't going to call them to account."

