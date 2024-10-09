Chang to Newsmax: China Sees US as Existential Threat

Gordon Chang, a renowned expert on U.S.-China relations, warned on Wednesday that China views the United States as an existential threat, making cooperation between the two superpowers nearly impossible under the current Chinese regime.

Chang, a respected commentator on U.S.-China relations, stated during an interview on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the Chinese regime sees itself in an existential struggle with the United States. Chang emphasized that this deep-rooted belief, not U.S. actions or policies, drives China's increasingly hostile stance toward America.

"Well, in the United States, our leaders, our foreign policy elites, they do not understand China's fundamental assault on the United States," Chang said. He criticized U.S. efforts to cooperate with China, suggesting that the Biden administration, like its predecessors, has miscalculated China's intentions.

"The Chinese regime doesn't really want to cooperate with the U.S. because they believe that they are in an existential struggle with us," Chang explained. "It's not because of anything we say or do. It's because of who we are."

Chang argued that the United States' values and governance threaten China's ruling Communist Party. According to Chang, the Chinese leadership, particularly under President Xi Jinping, is insecure about the potential influence of American ideals on the Chinese population.

"An insecure regime in Beijing is worried about the inspirational impact of our values and form of governance on the Chinese people," Chang noted, suggesting that China's internal concerns over its grip on power are a driving factor in its adversarial relationship with the U.S.

"We will never have amicable relations with the Communist Party, and certainly we won't have amicable relations with China as long as someone like Xi Jinping rules it," Chang concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com