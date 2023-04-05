×
Tags: gordon chang | china | taiwan | kevin mccarthy | ccp

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: McCarthy-Taiwan Meeting Will Anger China

Wednesday, 05 April 2023 04:36 PM EDT

Author Gordon Chang told Newsmax that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday sends a message that will anger the Chinese Communist Party's top brass, and he says that's good for the United States.

Speaking with "American Agenda" after a live press conference between McCarthy and Tsai, Chang said, "I think" China's President Xi Jinping "heard the word 'bipartisan' and understood that now in American politics it's an absolute must to support Taiwan."

Chang added, "The Chinese people won't see this. Beijing will censor that. But it will be seen in the Communist Party compound of Zhongnanhai. And they're not going to be happy — which is good."

"They're not gonna be happy. That's really, really good for us."

According to Reuters, China threatened "unspecified retaliation" over the meeting.

Wednesday, 05 April 2023 04:36 PM
