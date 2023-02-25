Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Time for Biden, Blinken to Act on China, Russia

It's time for President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to quit warning China about sending lethal assistance to Russia and start imposing costs, as it's already supplying ammunition and more for Russia's war efforts, best-selling author Gordon Chang told Newsmax Saturday.

"China has been providing lethal assistance to Russia for the war in Ukraine almost from the very beginning, and recently the reports have been quite alarming," Chang said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "At the very least they [Biden and Blinken] need to explain why all of these reports recently about lethal assistance are not true if they believe that, but I believe that they are credible. And I think that it's way past time for the United States to view China in a much different light."

There are many things the United States can do if the reports about weapons prove true, said Chang.

"They need our trade; they need our investment; and they need our technology; and these are things that we can cut off," said Chang. "And with regard to spying, we know that they have used consulates and their embassy for massive spying against the United States. We can start closing some of those institutions."

The United States, Chang added, is trying "desperately" to maintain lines of communication with China for the sake of cooperation, but he doesn't think that's possible.

"What we have seen, especially over the last several years, is China and Russia forming the core of a new axis. And it's not just them," he said. "It's their friends and proxies like Iran and North Korea, perhaps Algeria. The world is dividing into two. It is a cold war, and the Biden administration doesn't want to acknowledge it."

Meanwhile, North Korea has held two missile tests in recent days, and Chang said it's clear that the United States is neither enforcing its sanctions nor those of the United Nations.

"North Korea feels it has a big green light to continue fast development of its weapons, and we need to start imposing costs on both China and Russia for violating those sanctions," said Chang. "For instance, we allow China to launder money for North Korea through New York. It violates federal law, but we know that it's going on ... we see it every day, and every day we do nothing."

