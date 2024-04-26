WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ben carson | joe biden | mental health | physical health

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden's Condition Puts Country at Risk

By    |   Friday, 26 April 2024 10:37 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who was a member of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's mental and physical condition "puts the entire country at risk."

Beginning earlier this month, Biden reportedly has appeared to use a team of "walkers" or a group of aides to accompany him on his walks to Marine One in an effort to mask his declining physical state.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary said Biden is viewed as a "laughingstock" overseas and that it has nothing to do with age.

"Some people are saying, 'At his age, I know a lot of people who are older than him who are mentally quite agile.' There's something more wrong. And this is problem that could be easily resolved by him doing a mental status test," he said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"I feel sympathy for the man," Carson added.

