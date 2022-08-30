Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Biden Administration Doubles Down on Failure

The Biden administration "continues to double down on failed policies," including on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the continuing immigration crisis, Rep. Tony Gonzales said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I retired as a Navy master chief, and you don't always get it right," the Texas Republican commented on Newsmax's "National Report." "As a leader, you have to constantly adjust and you have to adjust to the situation that's happening."

Further, President Joe Biden is a "failed president" who not only won't make changes as situations unfold, but he "allows his staff to make the decisions," said Gonzales. "People who are in the northeast living in the ivory tower are making these decisions for the rest of the nation and the world in some cases, and it's proven to be deadly."

Gonzales said he's reached out to offer help with the immigration situation, as his Texas district is at the forefront of the problem, but "they turn a blind eye over and over again."

Meanwhile, Democrat Mayors Eric Adams in New York City and Marion Bowser in Washington, D.C., are fighting back about the migrants that are being sent to their cities, but Gonzales said that just means they are like anyone else, as "anyone who gets sucked up into this crisis, their lives immediately get turned upside down."

The administration has denied that people are simply "walking over" the border, and Gonzales disagreed, as "they're walking over by the thousands."

But, he added, "this is exactly what an 'America last' agenda looks like," he said. "I'd say they do have a plan. The administration does have a plan and that plan is open borders and to disrupt the way America looks."

However, when House Republicans retake the House, "we're ready to implement policy changes that stop the bleeding on the southern border," said Gonzales.

As for now, the border crisis is getting worse, including in Eagle Pass, Texas, where firefighters are being used to respond to more drownings in the Rio Grande River.

"They were responding to about 25 drownings a year, but now they're responding to about 30 drownings a month," he said. "What ends up happening is first the Border Patrol gets sucked up into the processing centers there.

"They're no longer keeping our borders safe — letting fentanyl and other things come through. Then the services of that city, the police and firefighters get sucked up in San Antonio."

And once the migrants continue appearing in other cities, the same thing will happen there, said Gonzales.

The congressman also commented that inflation is hitting his blue-collar home district hard.

"You can't just drive a couple of miles to work; oftentimes you have to drive 30-40 miles one way, and you're usually driving a pickup truck because you're hauling hay or you're dealing with the oil and gas industry," he said.

And college debt relief will also make inflation worse, he said, but the Biden administration will not be transparent on the true costs and how it will harm the middle class.

"Hardworking individuals pay their taxes, abide by the laws and all of a sudden they're the working poor," he said. "Many people in my district don't have degrees. You don't need a Ph.D. in order to live the American dream. But under this administration, you're seeing exactly that middle class get attacked.

"It's a reason why more Hispanic Democrats are coming over to the Republican Party."

