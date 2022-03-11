Rep. Louie Gohmert to Newsmax: Russia Could Use Iran to Sell Its Oil to US

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday President Joe Biden’s embargo on Russian oil and gas, and the similar bill in Congress he voted against Thursday, could allow for Russia to cut a deal with Iran and use them to sell Russian oil to the United States.

“Iran is using Russia to negotiate for them in the Iranian nuclear deal,” Gohmert said during “American Agenda” Friday. “Well, there's nothing that would prevent Iran for cutting a deal with Russia so that they could sell us Russian oil in both they and Russia would make money off that.”

Gohmert was one of 15 Republicans and two Democrats voting against the “Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act” Thursday, which backs up President Joe Biden’s executive order Tuesday, banning the import and sale of Russian oil and gas due to the invasion of Ukraine.

That ban blocks Russia from importing crude oil, certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal, blocking billions of dollars from U.S. consumers, according to the White House, which said amounted to about 700,000 barrels a day last year.

“This announcement builds on unprecedented economic costs the United States and our Allies and partners have imposed on Russia,” the White House said in a statement announcing the ban Tuesday. “As a result of our historic, multilateral coordination, Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah. Over 30 countries representing well over half the world’s economy have announced sanctions that impose immediate and severe economic costs on Russia, cut off access to high-tech technology, sap its growth potential, and weaken its military for years to come.”

The bipartisan bill easily passed in the chamber 414-17, and now heads to the Senate, according to the congress.gov website.

“There is no way I could vote to exchange getting oil from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin for getting oil from some other tyrant or country that wants to destroy America, which makes this a cynical political ploy until Democrats allow vote that will help make America energy independent again,” Gohmert said on the House Floor Thursday. “Those of us who care about Americans on fixed incomes and Americans who are being bankrupted by Democrat’s war on cheap energy must vote ‘no’ on Democrats suspending energy imports from Russia.”

According to a USA Today report, the decision has the overwhelming support of the country with a Quinnipiac University poll finding 71% supporting the ban, even if it means higher gasoline prices, which are soaring to record levels.

Progressive Democrat, and “Squad” member, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., also voted against the bill because it did not provide an expiration date, or conditions to end the embargo, the report said.

"I have serious concerns that the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act will become yet another clear example where a policy stays on the books well past its utility because the political will to lift it has never materialized," USA Today reported her saying in a statement. “(It is) yet another reason why we must move to a green economy that is proven to be the most reliable and cost efficient."

