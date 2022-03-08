Quinnipiac Poll: Vast Majority Back Russian Oil Ban

Americans support by a 71% to 22% margin a ban on Russian oil, even if it means higher gasoline prices in the United States, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll.

Democrats back the ban by an 82% to 12% margin, while Independents (70% to 22%), and Republicans (66% to 30%) also support it by a considerable amount.

Other results from the survey include:

Regarding the steps that the Biden administration has taken so far to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, 56% say they are not tough enough, 30% say they are about right, and 3% say they are too tough, results that are largely unchanged from last week's poll.

Concerning Biden's handling of the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 42% approved and 45% disapproved, with 13% not offering an opinion. This compares to a week ago when 39% approved and 47% disapproved.

Biden receives a negative 38% to 51% job approval rating, with 11% not offering an opinion. This compares to a negative 37% to 52% job approval rating a week ago.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin goes beyond Ukraine and attacks a NATO country, 79% support a U.S. military response, with 14% opposed.

When asked if Putin is willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO countries, 60% said yes and 28% said the Russian leader was not willing to do so.

Forty-four percent expect the war to last months, 23% said it will go on for years, 19% weeks and 14% did not offer an opinion.

The poll was conducted among 1,374 U.S. adults nationwide between March 4-6, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.