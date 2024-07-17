Dean Cain to Newsmax: God Already Involved in Election

God is already involved in the presidential election, which is evident after former President Donald Trump survived the assassination attempt against him last Saturday, said actor Dean Cain.

"Watching that unfold and seeing what took place, there's no question in my mind there was divine providence there. So I do say that God is already involved in this election," Cain said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention is "set up to be one of the most powerful speeches of all time," he added.

Many speakers so far have suggested Trump was protected by God when 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired shots at him at a Pennsylvania rally, injuring his ear.

One theory linked the time of the shooting — 6:11 p.m. EST — with Ephesians 6:11, the Bible verse that encourages believers to "put on the armor of God."

"I believe that President Trump's going to bring that up in this in his speech tomorrow," Cain told Newsmax.

"I'm very excited to listen to this. I think this could be one of the most — I mean, it's set up to be one of the most powerful speeches, I think, of all time. And I hope that he does bring up God and divine providence."

