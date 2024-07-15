Assassination Attempt of Trump Was Predictable

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Today marks the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, but the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a western Pennsylvania rally early Saturday evening continues to dominate the news.

Several hours after the shooting Trump described what happened from his perspective.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he said.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The gunman shot from a rooftop 130 yards away.

A puff of wind or a turn of the head and it would have been all over.

The gunman and one rally attendee was killed, and several others critically injured.

Many wondered aloud how something like this could happen in 21st century America.

Although Republicans and conservatives were even more horrified at the events, they privately wondered what took so long.

Liberals and Democrats have been hinting at it for years, according to former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

"The assassination attempt on President Trump is a logical consequence of repeatedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler," she said early Sunday. "After all, if Trump truly was another Hitler, wouldn't it be their moral duty to assassinate him?"

Libs of TikTok, which posts videos of liberals to show who they really are, released a compilation video after Saturday’s shooting. Highlights included:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi: "I just don’t understand why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be."

TV personality Donny Deutsch: "People need to start taking to the streets. This is a dictator."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives."

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo: "Show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite or peaceful." (That would be the First Amendment, Chris.)

Former Attorney General Eric Holder: "When they go low, we kick ‘em!"

Former CNN host Don Lemon: "The biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right."

Actor Johnny Depp: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Political activist Rick Wilson: "You’re still gonna have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump. And that’s a fact."

Broadway actress Carole Cook: "Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him?"

Pop star Madonna: "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

Then there’s the photo actress-comedian Kathy Griffin posted of herself holding what appears to be the severed, bloody head of Donald Trump.

President Biden isn’t blameless.

He’s been railing against Trump and "extremist MAGA Republicans" for years — it’s his favorite subject.

In late June Biden posted this message to Twitter/X:

"Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation," he said. "He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for."

And five days before the attempted assassination, Biden told his supporters that it was time to stop talking and start doing.

"I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump," he said, according to Politico.com.

I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye."

It makes one wonder if the shooter was a Politico.com reader.

The mainstream media is nearly as bad, according to their reports of the shooting.

The New York Times headline read, "Trump Hurt, But Safe, After Shooting," making one wonder if he’d accidentally shot himself.

The Denver Post headline told its readers "Gunman Dies in Attack" along with a photo of Trump. Was Trump the gunman?

And after Trump launched a GoFundMe account for the innocent victims of the shooting, Newsweek’s headline said, "Trump Campaign Launches GoFundMe After Shooting," making it sound as though the donations would benefit the campaign.

But it’s not just this incident — most acts like this are committed by liberals or crazy people (I know, I’m repeating myself). For example:

Abraham Lincoln (R) was assassinated by a Democrat

James Garfield (R) was assassinated by a crazy person

William McKinley (R) was assassinated by an anarchist

John F. Kennedy (D) was assassinated by a communist

Liberals and crazy people.

Seconds after the shooting Trump rose up with blood streaming down the right side of his face, pumped his fist and told his supporters to "fight!" prompting Don Jr. to tell his father "Man, you are a bada**!"

Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci captured a Pulitzer Prize-worthy image — the blood, clenched fist, the defiant look, and the American flag in the background.

And instead of eliminating Trump, the would-be-assassin actually assured his landslide victory in November — guaranteed.

